Concord Wealth Partners Buys New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

