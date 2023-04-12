The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $266.48 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.20 and its 200-day moving average is $301.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CI. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

