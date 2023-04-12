James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,604,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $507.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $502.70 and a 200 day moving average of $453.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

