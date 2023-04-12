James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

