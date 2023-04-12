Concord Wealth Partners Sells 2,763 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.