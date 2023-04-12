Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,487 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $184.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average of $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

