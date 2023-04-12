Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $137.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.80. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $177.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

