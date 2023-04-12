Americana Partners LLC Acquires 2,501 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 157.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 463,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $3,406,180. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.21 and its 200 day moving average is $185.45. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

