Americana Partners LLC Sells 28,363 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,363 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

