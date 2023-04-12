Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,976 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arista Networks by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 302,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,861,476. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

NYSE:ANET opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

