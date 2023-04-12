Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

