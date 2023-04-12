Americana Partners LLC Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Generac by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.46.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

