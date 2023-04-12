Americana Partners LLC Sells 28 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,285.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,197.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,017.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,329.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,384.44.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

