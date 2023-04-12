Americana Partners LLC Sells 3,713 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
