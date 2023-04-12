Americana Partners LLC Sells 16,939 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,939 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

