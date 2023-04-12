Americana Partners LLC Sells 719 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

