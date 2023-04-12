Americana Partners LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,742,000 after buying an additional 69,717 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,774,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $505,850,000 after buying an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.59.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $262.77 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.16.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

