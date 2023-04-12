Americana Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

Intuit Trading Down 1.6 %

INTU opened at $437.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $492.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

