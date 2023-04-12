Americana Partners LLC Trims Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 100.2% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,837 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

