Americana Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,396 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

INTC opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

