Americana Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day moving average is $143.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,834.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,110 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

