Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,190 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,253,000 after acquiring an additional 321,191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 197,422 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 81,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

