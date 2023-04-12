PrairieView Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

