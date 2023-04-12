103,613 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Bought by Latigo Investments LLC

Latigo Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 5.1% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.