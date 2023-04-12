The North West Company Inc. (NWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 27th

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

North West Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NWC opened at C$40.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. North West has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get North West alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.