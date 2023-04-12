Wells Fargo & Company Cuts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $36.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of XPO opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of XPO by 13.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in XPO by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

