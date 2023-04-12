C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $90.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of CHRW opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $70,174,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201,973.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after acquiring an additional 416,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,225,000 after acquiring an additional 296,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $27,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

