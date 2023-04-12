C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $90.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CHRW opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide
In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $70,174,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201,973.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after acquiring an additional 416,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,225,000 after acquiring an additional 296,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $27,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
