Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
FITB opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
