Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.