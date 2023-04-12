Wells Fargo & Company Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

