Wells Fargo & Company Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $95.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.
Hub Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.