Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $242.00 at Bank of America

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $220.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.21.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 0.2 %

Five Below stock opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average is $177.33. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $219.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,632 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,933. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Five Below by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.