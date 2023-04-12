Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.20.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $257.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.58 and its 200 day moving average is $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

