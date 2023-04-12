Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Barclays

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.64% from the stock’s current price.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $116.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

