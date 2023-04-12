Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT Lowered to $3.50

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $4.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.27% from the company’s previous close.

Skillsoft Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Skillsoft has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $332.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIL. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth $80,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.