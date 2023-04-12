Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $70.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

