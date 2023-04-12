Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.06% from the stock’s current price.

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 375.60 ($4.65) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 525 ($6.50). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 427.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £546.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2,347.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity at Team17 Group

In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford bought 6,622 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($30,998.34). Insiders acquired a total of 6,696 shares of company stock worth $2,533,184 in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

