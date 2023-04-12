Barclays Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $117.00

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

WYNN stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.