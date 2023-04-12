Barclays Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $117.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.8 %

WYNN stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.