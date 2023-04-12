Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.54) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered Virgin Money UK to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 212 ($2.63).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

LON VMUK opened at GBX 150.55 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.79.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

