Iofina (LON:IOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 37.50 ($0.46) to GBX 40 ($0.50) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Iofina Price Performance

Shares of IOF opened at GBX 29.49 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. Iofina has a one year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.41).

Insider Transactions at Iofina

In related news, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,195.05). Company insiders own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

