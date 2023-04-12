Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target Increased to GBX 360 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 360 ($4.46) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOWL. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 244.45 ($3.03) on Wednesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52-week low of GBX 161.40 ($2.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.46). The stock has a market cap of £419.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 240.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 227.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.08), for a total value of £395,496.66 ($489,779.15). Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

