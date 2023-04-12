Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 96.85% from the company’s current price.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of IES stock opened at GBX 38.10 ($0.47) on Wednesday. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 19.64 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.43 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £72.78 million, a P/E ratio of -158.75 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.20.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

