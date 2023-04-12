Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LLOY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 68.11 ($0.84).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.85 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.01. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($169,599.60). 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

