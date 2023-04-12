Entain (LON:ENT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.53) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.35) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,947.86 ($24.12).

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,284.50 ($15.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,328.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,323.47. The firm has a market cap of £7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21,408.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,616.50 ($20.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

