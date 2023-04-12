Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.28) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

LON CAML opened at GBX 230 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £417.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 1.16. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 299 ($3.70).

Insider Activity at Central Asia Metals

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Mike Armitage purchased 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($24,769.78). 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

