Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 697.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 152,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $515,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.93. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $115.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.