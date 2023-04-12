MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 557.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 41.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $5,476,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in MarketAxess by 183.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $338.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.32 and a 200-day moving average of $304.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.