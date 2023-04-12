Signaturefd LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,504,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,105,000 after acquiring an additional 701,804 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.10. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.