Sourceless Price Tops $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $378.30 million and approximately $837.88 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01801849 USD and is up 8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $887.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

