TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get TXO Energy Partners alerts:

TXO Energy Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TXO opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. TXO Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20.

About TXO Energy Partners

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.