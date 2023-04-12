Flow Price Down 3.1% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Flow coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $23.21 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,423,114,582 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

