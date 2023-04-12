Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VTR. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -369.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,799,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,677,000 after buying an additional 161,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

